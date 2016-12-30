Top 10 in 2015: Tiger Woods moments

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.
RSS
From a missing tooth to more back surgeries, here are the top 10 moments on another eventful year for Tiger Woods.
Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.
Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.
Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.
Easily book tee times on the go.
Copyright © 1996-2016 Golf Channel, All Rights Reserved.