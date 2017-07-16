Golf Central Blog

Trump supporters, protesters clash near Women's Open

By

Randall Mell
July 16, 2017, 11:46 am

RSS

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – President Donald Trump has been showered with fanfare since he stepped on his property at Trump National Friday for the U.S. Women’s Open, but his arrival has been more contentious at the protest site set up by Somerset County officials four miles down the road.

NJ.com reported anti-Trump activists and Trump supporters “clashed” on Saturday, with about 150 people gathered.

The president himself acknowledged the face-off going on at Bedminster’s Clarence Dillon Library, the designated protest site.

“Thank you to all of the supporters, who far outnumbered the protesters, yesterday at the Women’s U.S. Open,” President Trump tweeted at 5:51 a.m. on Sunday. “Very cool!”

NJ.com reported that there was more than verbal clashing at the protest site: “In one incident, a Trump supporter poured water on a protester and hit him with the pole of an American flag he was carrying, witnesses said."

U.S. Women’s Open: Articles, photos and videos

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that a 65-year-old female anti-Trump protester bit a male Trump supporter after they squabbled over her sign and a spot on the protest fence line. A police officer was called over to intervene.

“The scene seemed surreal as it unfolded in this bucolic bedroom community,” the Inquirer's Marcus Hayes wrote. “As temperatures rose, so did the fervor. ... It was a lovely Saturday morning for gardening, but there were 15 New Jersey state troopers on the lawn.”

The Inquirer reported that a 47-automobile motorcade of Trump protesters made “three noisy passes” in front of the Trump National main entrance Saturday with anti-Trump messages posted on their vehicles. There were also speeches at the library site.

It has been a different scene inside the gates of Trump National, where the president has been cheered and adored while he watches from his private box overlooking the 15th green, 16th tee and 18th green.

Cristie Kerr, Lexi Thompson, Suzann Pettersen and Paula Creamer were among players who accepted invitations to visit President Trump on Saturday in his private box. He tweeted Saturday night that he was going to attend the U.S. Women’s Open again on Sunday.

Article Tags: 

Donald Trump, Trump National Bedminster, 2017 U.S. Women's Open

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open
U.S. Women's Open
John Deere Classic
McIlroy gets in early Birkdale prep after missed cuts
Trump supporters, protesters clash near Women's Open

Trending

Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Trump's Women's Open visit a security challenge
Trump makes presidential history at Women's Open
Sir Charles shocks: Barkley's lovely approach at 18
Best of: Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac
Harrington: 'I know a little bit more' than others about links golf
Koepka goes from All-Star Game to ESPYs
Trump will attend U.S. Women's Open on Friday
Former Augusta National Chairman 'Hootie' Johnson dies at 86
Rough start derails McIlroy at Scottish Open
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.