Two holes sabotage Spieth's round

By

Rex Hoggard
January 6, 2017, 9:05 pm

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Jordan Spieth played 16 holes in 9 under par on Friday at the SBC Tournament of Champions. He played the other two in 5 over.

How he will remember Round 2 at Kapalua depends on how long he has to decompress.

“I'll struggle for the next couple hours getting over 17 kind of throwing me out of the tournament,” Spieth conceded after a triple bogey-7 at No. 17 dropped him to 5 under for the week.

Spieth, who began his week with a 1-under 72 on Thursday, said he was pleased with his improved wedge play on Day 2, not to mention his nine birdies that lifted him to 7 under through 16 holes. But the miscues at No. 17, which began with a “toe-hook” drive into a hazard, and No. 8 (double bogey-3) will linger.

Spieth said the plan for the weekend is to build on the progress he’s made this week and try to play his way into the top 5.

“All in all, really happy to see that amount of birdies,” said Spieth, who was tied for 19th in the 32-player field when he completed his round and six shots off the pace. “That's positive going forward, because the other stuff is a little easier to clean up.”

Spieth’s drive at the 17th hole found a hazard left of the fairway. After taking a drop, he hit his next shot through the fairway into a native area that required another drop.

“We just didn't take our time, at all,” he said of his third shot. “It was kind of a rookie move to just step up and just be frustrated and hit something I don't normally make.”

2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, Jordan Spieth

