U.S. Open odds: DJ goes from favorite to 40/1

Will Gray
June 15, 2017, 10:03 pm

ERIN, Wis. – After storming out to an early lead, Rickie Fowler is the new favorite to win the U.S. Open.

Fowler opened with a 7-under 65 at Erin Hills, tying a tournament scoring record in relation to par and building a one-shot advantage over Paul Casey and Xander Schauffele. After starting the week at 15/1, Fowler is now listed at 3/1 at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Casey is next at 6/1, down from his opening odds of 40/1, followed by Brooks Koepka who trails by two shots and Masters champ Sergio Garcia, who opened with a 70. Here’s a look at some of the betting favorites heading into Round 2:

3/1: Rickie Fowler

6/1: Paul Casey

12/1: Brooks Koepka

15/1: Sergio Garcia

20/1: Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman

30/1: Jordan Spieth, Adam Hadwin, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

40/1: Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Charl Schwartzel, J.B. Holmes, Bernd Wiesberger, Si Woo Kim

50/1: Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Na

60/1: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jamie Lovemark, Jim Furyk

80/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Charley Hoffman, Andrew Johnston, Byeong-Hun An

100/1: Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer, Russell Henley, Kevin Chappell, Kevin Kisner, Brendan Steele, William McGirt

2017 U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

