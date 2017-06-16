Golf Central Blog

U.S. Open odds: Fowler trails but still a co-favorite

By

Will Gray
June 16, 2017, 9:26 pm

ERIN, Wis. – The U.S. Open remains a wide-open affair after 36 holes, but according to the oddsmakers at Las Vegas there are two players with the inside track.

Rickie Fowler trails four co-leaders by a shot entering the weekend, but at 11/2 he is now a co-favorite to win according to the Westgate Las Vegas Sportsbook alongside one of those leaders at 7 under, Paul Casey. Fowler opened the week at 15/1 and was a 3/1 favorite after the opening round, while Casey started at 40/1.

Fowler and Casey are followed on the betting sheet by co-leader Brooks Koepka, while Hideki Matsuyama is next despite sitting two shots off the pace. Here’s a look at the odds for other contenders entering the third round:

11/2: Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey

13/2: Brooks Koepka

9/1: Hideki Matsuyama

12/1: Tommy Fleetwood, J.B. Holmes

15/1: Brian Harman

20/1: Jamie Lovemark, Si Woo Kim, Brandt Snedeker

25/1: Sergio Garcia

30/1: Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman

40/1: Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman

50/1: Brendan Steele, Bill Haas, Jordan Spieth

60/1: Bernd Wiesberger, Russell Henley

80/1: Harris English

100/1: Xander Schauffele, Chez Reavie

125/1: Patrick Reed, William McGirt

200/1: Cameron Champ (a)

15/1: Field (all other players)

