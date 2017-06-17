Golf Central Blog

U.S. Open odds: Three favored over leader Harman

By

Will Gray
June 17, 2017, 8:56 pm

RSS

ERIN, Wis. – Brian Harman may have a one-shot lead, but he’s not the betting favorite heading into the final round of the U.S. Open.

Instead that honor belongs to two of the players chasing him – Rickie Fowler, who led after the opening round and now sits two shots back, and Justin Thomas, who fired a record-breaking 63 in the third round and trails by a shot. The two are 7/2 co-favorites at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, while Harman sits fourth on the list at 11/2.

Fowler started the week at 15/1 odds, while Thomas was 40/1. Tommy Fleetwood, who sits one shot back, started the week at 125/1 while Harman was a whopping 200/1 as of Wednesday. The Westgate confirmed that they had taken eight "small" wagers on Harman before the tournament, while they had written nine tickets on Fleetwood prior to the opening round.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for the full field heading into what should be an entertaining final round:

7/2: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

4/1: Brooks Koepka

11/2: Brian Harman

15/2: Tommy Fleetwood

15/1: Si Woo Kim

25/1: Patrick Reed

40/1: Charley Hoffman, Russell Henley

60/1: Brandt Snedeker, Hideki Matsuyama

80/1: Brendan Steele, Bill Haas

125/1: J.B. Holmes

150/1: Bernd Wiesberger, Xander Schauffele

25/1: Field (all other players)

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Miller: Not all 63's are created equal
Thomas gets record, but Harman leads U.S. Open
Thomas sets U.S. Open record with 9-under 63
Erin Hills continues to produce a wide-open Open
Watch: Thomas finishes birdie-eagle for 63

Trending

DJ accidentally kicked Spieth's ball in Round 2
Holly Sonders photo gallery
Rahm admits he needs to work on anger management
Spectator, 94-year-old man, dies Friday at U.S. Open
Watch: Thomas sinks crazy sideways birdie putt
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
Rory destroys Elkington on Twitter for MC trash talk
Hit it hard, Champ: Amateur crushing and contending
Miller: Not all 63's are created equal
Elkington - again - proves to be golf's biggest Twit
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.