U.S. Open odds: Three favored over leader Harman

ERIN, Wis. – Brian Harman may have a one-shot lead, but he’s not the betting favorite heading into the final round of the U.S. Open.

Instead that honor belongs to two of the players chasing him – Rickie Fowler, who led after the opening round and now sits two shots back, and Justin Thomas, who fired a record-breaking 63 in the third round and trails by a shot. The two are 7/2 co-favorites at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, while Harman sits fourth on the list at 11/2.

Fowler started the week at 15/1 odds, while Thomas was 40/1. Tommy Fleetwood, who sits one shot back, started the week at 125/1 while Harman was a whopping 200/1 as of Wednesday. The Westgate confirmed that they had taken eight "small" wagers on Harman before the tournament, while they had written nine tickets on Fleetwood prior to the opening round.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for the full field heading into what should be an entertaining final round:

7/2: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

4/1: Brooks Koepka

11/2: Brian Harman

15/2: Tommy Fleetwood

15/1: Si Woo Kim

25/1: Patrick Reed

40/1: Charley Hoffman, Russell Henley

60/1: Brandt Snedeker, Hideki Matsuyama

80/1: Brendan Steele, Bill Haas

125/1: J.B. Holmes

150/1: Bernd Wiesberger, Xander Schauffele

25/1: Field (all other players)