USC coach reveals to team she's battling uterine cancer

By

Ryan Lavner
May 24, 2017

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Losing a 4-1 lead in the NCAA Women’s Championship was just the start of an emotional day for Southern Cal.

After the Trojans were eliminated by Northwestern in the semifinals Wednesday at Rich Harvest Farms, coach Andrea Gaston revealed to the team that she has been battling uterine cancer for the past 10 weeks.

Gaston, in her 21st year as coach, was diagnosed in March but received permission from her doctors to continue coaching through the end of the season. Surgery is scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles.

“I waited because I love my team and I wanted to try and keep a sense of normalcy,” Gaston told Golf Channel’s Steve Burkowski.

Gaston said the players were “emotional” and “scared,” but her long-term prognosis is good. She plans to continue coaching next season.

“It gave them perspective on how there’s much more in life than golf,” she said. 

