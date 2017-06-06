Vandy's Limbaugh, ASU's Farr-Kaye named Coaches of the Year

Vanderbilt’s Scott Limbaugh and Arizona State’s Missy Farr-Kaye were named the National Coaches of the Year by their respective coaching associations on Tuesday.

The announcement was made live on Golf Channel.

Limbaugh, who was hired in 2012, has elevated the Commodores into a perennial national-title contender. This year, Vandy won the SEC Championship for the first time in program history, won the stroke-play portion at NCAAs by 12 shots and then lost in the semifinals of match play.

Farr-Kaye took over the Sun Devils program in 2015 after spending 13 years as an assistant. Two weeks ago, she led ASU to its NCAA-leading eighth national championship, and also helped guide senior Monica Vaughn to the individual title.