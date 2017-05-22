Vaughn wins NCAA individual; Northwestern low team

Northwestern will have the top seed for the match-play portion of the NCAA Women's Golf Championship, while Arizona State senior Monica Vaughn won the individual title after a late collapse from Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho.

The Wake Forest team didn't qualify for this week's event at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago, and Kupcho was seeking to become the first individual player to take home top honors without her team present since Stacy Lewis in 2007. She held a four-shot lead with five holes to go, and was still leading by two shots after finding the 17th fairway.

But Kupcho put her approach shot into the water en route to a triple bogey, then drove into a hazard on No. 18. That opened the door for Vaughn, who birdied two of her final four holes to close out a 1-under 71. Vaughn finished at 1-over 217, one shot ahead of Kupcho and Duke's Leona Maguire.

Vaughn is the sixth player from Arizona State to win the women's individual title and the first since Azahara Munoz in 2008.

"This is everything," Vaughn said. "To end it like this is just a great way to go out my senior year. Won the regional, and then the national championship. It's so great to be a Sun Devil today."

Playing a short drive from its campus in Evanston, Ill., Northwestern finished the 54-hole team competition at 33 over, eight shots better than Stanford. Northwestern will face No. 8 seed Kent State in Tuesday's quarterfinals, while Stanford will face Baylor in a rematch of the dramatic 2015 team final won by the Cardinal.

The other quarterfinal matches will pit No. 3 Arizona State against No. 6 Florida and No. 4 Ohio State against No. 5 Southern California.

North Carolina, which posted its team total early in Monday's session, ended up one shot outside the match-play bubble when Kent State's Michaela Finn saved par from a greenside bunker on her final hole to secure the eighth and final spot for the Golden Flashes.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will both be conducted Tuesday, with the top two teams facing off in the team final on Wednesday.