Vegas offers cross-sport props with golf, Super Bowl

By

Will Gray
January 30, 2017, 8:50 am

In Las Vegas, you can bet on anything. This week, that includes some cross-sport proposition bets involving golf results from around the world and the outcome of Super Bowl LI.

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will face off Sunday night in Houston, but before that game kicks off you can place bets on hundreds of props at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Among that group are a handful of golf prop bets, like Justin Thomas' final-round score in Phoenix against Julian Edelman's receiving yardage.

Several of the props include Tiger Woods, who will look to rebound from an early exit at Torrey Pines when he tees it up at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. While one prop includes his Thursday performance, a few others highlight his Sunday round - potential bets that would be refunded should Woods miss his second straight cut.

Here is a look at all of the "who will have more" prop bets Westgate has offered that touch on the world of golf:

- Woods' first-round score (-24.5) vs. gross yardage of Atlanta punter Matt Bosher's first punt

- Woods' fourth-round birdies (Pk) vs. total field goals made by both teams

- Woods' fourth-round bogeys (-1.5) vs. Matt Ryan touchdown passes

- Woods' 72-hole score in Dubai (+27.5) vs. Tom Brady gross passing yards

- Henrik Stenson's fourth-round score in Dubai (-18.5) vs. Devonta Freeman rushing yards

- Hideki Matsuyama's fourth-round score in Phoenix (-19.5) vs. yardage of longest touchdown scored by either team

- Justin Thomas' fourth-round score in Phoenix (+21.5) vs. Julian Edelman receiving yards

- Phil Mickelson's fourth-round score in Phoenix (+44.5) vs. Patriots' total rushing yards

Super Bowl LI, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Waste Management Phoenix Open

