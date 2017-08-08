Golf Central Blog

Walker set to defend after Lyme-hampered year

By

Will Gray
August 8, 2017, 4:21 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It hasn’t been the reign that Jimmy Walker envisioned when he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy last year, but there’s no such thing as a bad stint as a major champion.

Walker broke through in a big way at Baltusrol 13 months ago, holding off Jason Day to win the PGA Championship for his first major title. He enters this week at Quail Hollow as the defending champ after a year of battling both health and form issues, but the 38-year-old still looks back on last year’s victory as a career-defining moment.

“I’m not worried about the golf or the game,” Walker said. “Doing what we did last year, being able to win this tournament and set yourself up for basically the rest of your career, is just a nice – it’s a huge relief. But the competitor inside you, it’s kind of hard to take when you can’t get out there and get going.”

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

Walker vaulted to No. 15 in the world after his PGA triumph, went on to have a successful playoff run, and capped the year with a team win at the Ryder Cup. But he began to feel extreme fatigue in the fall, and after a misdiagnosis of mononucleosis he was finally diagnosed with Lyme disease in April.

The tick-borne ailment has slowed him down and caused him to deal with flu-like symptoms that can often arrive and dissipate on a moment’s notice. In 18 starts this year, he has only one top-10 finish, a T-9 result at the 32-man Tournament of Champions, dropping him to 38th in the ranking.

But Walker says his health has been on the rebound in recent weeks, and he held the 36-hole lead last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. While he faded to a tie for 27th over the weekend, he remains optimistic about his overall prognosis as he gets set to defend a major title for the first time.

“To get sick, not feel well, not be able to work, not be able to practice and then take some time off for medication, yeah, I mean, you get that sensation like, ‘Wow, I’m really falling back,’” Walker said. “But we’ve just taken the mindset that it is what it is, and it’s just the way it is. We just keep working and we keep moving forward, and we keep trying to get as healthy as possible and try to get back to 100 percent and just go from there.”

Article Tags: 

Jimmy Walker, 2017 PGA Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Mickelson, Els celebrate long road to 100th major
McIlroy 'inundated' with requests for caddie job
2019 schedule could end before football starts
PGA, Players to alter dates; 'dominoes' to fall
Creamer replaces injured Korda on U.S. Solheim Cup team

Trending

'Paula was upset': Inkster on snubbing Solheim vets
Curry fires back at PGA Tour pro after Web debut
Hoffman talks caddie into shot: 'Tired of finishing 2nd'
Augusta National to buy land from Augusta CC
Korda withdraws from U.S. Solheim Cup team
J. Korda to miss Solheim Cup with injury
Report: PGA Championship moving to May in 2019
Positives and negatives of moving the PGA
Best of: Paula Creamer through the years
Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.