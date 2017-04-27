Golf Central Blog

'That was crazy!' Watch ball magically move on green

By

Golf Channel Digital
April 27, 2017, 6:45 pm

Chris Stroud knew something was going on with his ball when he lined up a birdie putt from just off the green at No. 8 Thursday at the Zurich Classic.

The ball was on a downslope and appeared to be moving ever so slightly, then it magically rolled onto the green. Stroud made the birdie putt from the new position, and he teamed with Brian Stuard for a 4-under 68.

Chris Stroud, 2017 Zurich Classic

