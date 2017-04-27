'That was crazy!' Watch ball magically move on green

Two possible explanations -

1. @davidblaine is in the field

2. Voodoo magicpic.twitter.com/pTrDWxDJ59 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 27, 2017

Chris Stroud knew something was going on with his ball when he lined up a birdie putt from just off the green at No. 8 Thursday at the Zurich Classic.

The ball was on a downslope and appeared to be moving ever so slightly, then it magically rolled onto the green. Stroud made the birdie putt from the new position, and he teamed with Brian Stuard for a 4-under 68.