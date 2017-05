As much as fans enjoy watching players hit great shots, little is more entertaining than the professional shank.

Friday at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Ricky Barnes struck the dreaded S word, slapping a 7-iron way right on the par-3 17th. It looks even better, or worse, if you're Barnes, with ProTracer.

Barnes, who opened with a 6-under 64, double-bogeyed the hole. Starting on the back nine, he turned in 4-over 39.