Watch: Blimp catches fire, crashes at Erin Hills

June 15, 2017, 12:55 pm

Updated 2 p.m.

A blimp caught fire and crashed near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills on Thursday, injuring the only person on board, the pilot.

Multiple videos shared to Twitter show the blimp falling out of the sky.

Fox Sports captured this footage of an explosion coming from the downed blimp.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the blimp was advertising the PenFed Credit Union, pictured here:

Per the Sentinel, "The blimp went down about 11:20 a.m. near Highway 83 and Highway 167," less than a mile from the golf course.

ESPN's Ian O'Connor shared this image from the crash site of the blimp's pilot on a stretcher.

In response to the incident, the USGA has released the following statement:

"According to local authorities, a commercial blimp not affiliated with the USGA or the U.S. Open broadcast crashed in an open field approximately a half mile from the Erin Hills Golf Course at approximately 11:15 a.m. CT. First responders were quick to arrive at the scene and the pilot is currently being treated for unknown injuries. No other people were involved in the incident and local law enforcement is currently investigating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time."

2017 U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Blimp

