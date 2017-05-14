Watch: Cabrera Bello makes albatross at 16th

Rafa Cabrera Bello on Sunday recorded the first albratross in the history of TPC Sawgrass' par-5 16th hole when his approach from 181 yards bounded off a mound short of the green and headed right toward the cup:

Cabrera Bello was so pumped up that he tossed his club into the air ... and into the lake bordering the right side of the hole. Fortunately, he was able to bend down and retrieve the club from the hazard before walking up to the green, retrieving his ball, and throwing that away, too.

For reference, the 16th hole had been played 15,669 times in tournament history before Cabrera Bello made a two on attempt No. 15,670.