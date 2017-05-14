Golf Central Blog

Watch: Cabrera Bello makes albatross at 16th

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 14, 2017, 5:48 pm

RSS

Rafa Cabrera Bello on Sunday recorded the first albratross in the history of TPC Sawgrass' par-5 16th hole when his approach from 181 yards bounded off a mound short of the green and headed right toward the cup:

Cabrera Bello was so pumped up that he tossed his club into the air ... and into the lake bordering the right side of the hole. Fortunately, he was able to bend down and retrieve the club from the hazard before walking up to the green, retrieving his ball, and throwing that away, too.

For reference, the 16th hole had been played 15,669 times in tournament history before Cabrera Bello made a two on attempt No. 15,670.

Article Tags: 

Rafa Cabrera Bello, 2017 The Players Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
THE PLAYERS Championship
Happy Mother's Day! Pros celebrate on social media
Phil falling into pattern of fading on the weekend
You Oughta Know: Sergio could join Tiger
Rory McIlroy
Due to injury, McIlroy turns his back on new bride

Trending

Ginormous snake invades golf course in South Africa
Due to injury, McIlroy turns his back on new bride
Pro shoots 127 in U.S. Open local qualifying
Watch: Kim hits driver from rough, finds green
Watch: Hahn's caddie throws ball onto 17th green
Oh Lord(y)! Stenson's caddie rinses ball, club at 17
Quick Fix: Tips for scooping chip shots
Garcia finds more good fortune at par-3 17th
Spieth (73) blames poor rake job for costly double
Mattress king: Oosthuizen travels with his own mattress
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.