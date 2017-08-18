Watch: Creamer drains big birdie; Anna matches

One down on the third hole, Paula Creamer made a lengthy birdie putt to give the Americans a chance to pull all square in the third morning foursomes match.

Creamer, who is partnered with rookie Austin Ernst, released a fist pump and “C’mon!”

Unfazed, Anna Nordqvist rolled in a similar length birdie putt right after Creamer to halve the hole and keep her and Georgia Hall 1 up.

Two holes later, with the Euros eyeing eagle at the par-5 fifth, Creamer made another long birdie putt. Europe was unable to make a 3 and its lead remained, 1 up.