Watch: DeLaet almost aces par 4 at Quail Hollow

The par-4 14th is 301 yards on Saturday at the PGA Championship and players are taking advantage.

Graham DeLeat nearly aced the hole. Watch as the ball peeks inside the cup and gets scared. He made the eagle putt to move to 1 over for the championship.

But he wasn't done there. He had also birdied the 13th hole. And after the eagle at No. 14, he eagled the par-5 15th and birdied the par-4 16th. He went from 4 over to 2 under in four holes.