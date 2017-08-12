Golf Central Blog

Watch: DeLaet almost aces par 4 at Quail Hollow

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 12, 2017, 5:14 pm

RSS

The par-4 14th is 301 yards on Saturday at the PGA Championship and players are taking advantage.

Graham DeLeat nearly aced the hole. Watch as the ball peeks inside the cup and gets scared. He made the eagle putt to move to 1 over for the championship.

But he wasn't done there. He had also birdied the 13th hole. And after the eagle at No. 14, he eagled the par-5 15th and birdied the par-4 16th. He went from 4 over to 2 under in four holes.

Article Tags: 

Graham DaLaet, 2017 PGA Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Kisner leads Matsuyama, Stroud by one at PGA
Spieth: PGA is going to be toughest leg of Grand Slam
Quail Hollow member Simpson: 'Too tough for a PGA'
Watch: DeLaet almost aces par 4 at Quail Hollow
Live blog, PGA Champ.: Day 3 at Quail Hollow

Trending

Willett hires Foley, loses PGA Tour status
Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Koepka bloodies marshal with drive, signs glove
Remember when: Kisner suspended for cart racing
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Rory skips ball off cart path, through sand, saves par
Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Spieth asks rules official: 'What can't I do?'
Watch: Thomas catches Bubba's bunker shot
A major championship broke out at the 99th PGA
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.