Watch: DJ destroys 439-yard drive at Firestone

Not much to say here, other than just your typical 439-yard drive.

Dustin Johnson crushed his tee shot on the par-5 16th at Firestone Country Club, playing at 658 yards in Round 1 of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. The ball finally finished in the left rough, and with water guarding the green, Johnson opted to layup, from 219, with his second shot. He hit his third to 11 feet and made birdie.