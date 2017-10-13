Golf Central Blog

Watch: Donaldson has incredible finish to Round 2

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 13, 2017, 4:35 pm

RSS

To say that Jamie Donaldson finished strong in the second round of the Italian Open would be an understatement.

Donaldson was a pedestrian 1 under par for 15 holes, but he played the final three in 3 under for a 67 that left him at 11 under for the tournament, two shots off the lead. But it wasn't so much his score for those three holes as it was the way he played them (well, two of them, anyway).

First, Donaldson nearly holed his tee shot on the 199-yard, par-3 seventh hole, tapping n for birdie.

After parring No. 8 (he started on the back nine), he hit a driver off the deck from 291 yards on the par-5 ninth that didn't come quite as close to a hole-out, but again, left him a tap-in, this time for eagle.

Article Tags: 

2017 Italian Open, Jamie Donaldson, double eagle, albatross, hole-in-one, Ace, Rolex Series

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Perez continues career resurgence with CIMB win
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title
Quotes of the Week: GOAT talks GOAT debate
Bradley earns best finish since 2014 with runner-up

Trending

Connelly, Garcia paired years after photo together
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
Levin on equipment woes: 'I took the money'
CIMB players warm up on upcoming LPGA course
Photo: Woods sporting 'TGR' clubs in golf bag
Michael Jordan talks golf, Tiger and the Tour
Perez cruises to four-shot win at CIMB
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Spieth joins Red River Showdown for coin toss
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.