Watch: Fowler aces par-3 17th in practice round

You can't play No. 17 any better than this: @RickieFowler with an ace! @THEPLAYERSChamp pic.twitter.com/OwLWghzn84— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 10, 2017
Rickie Fowler added to his impressive history at the Stadium Course's par-3 17th on Wednesday, when he made a hole-in-one during his practice round.
Fowler notably birdied the island hole three times – once in regulation and twice in a playoff – en route to winning The Players in 2015.
Hit it to a foot... lose the hole. Thanks @RickieFowler pic.twitter.com/QP0VatG6YP— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 10, 2017