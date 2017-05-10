Watch: Fowler aces par-3 17th in practice round

Golf Central Blog

Golf Channel Digital
May 10, 2017, 11:33 am

Rickie Fowler added to his impressive history at the Stadium Course's par-3 17th on Wednesday, when he made a hole-in-one during his practice round.

Fowler notably birdied the island hole three times – once in regulation and twice in a playoff – en route to winning The Players in 2015.

2017 The Players Championship, Rickie Fowler

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

