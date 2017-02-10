Watch: Furyk goes barefoot for shot at Pebble Beach

You normally don't have to search for a reason to kick off your shoes on the beaches of the Monterey Peninsula, but Jim Furyk invented a new one on Friday.

During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Furyk went barefoot for a shot off the pavement to guard against his shoes sliding on the wet concrete.

Whatever it takes ... pic.twitter.com/iVnboBTqes — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 10, 2017

The plan worked, as Furyk hit a solid approach, so who knows, maybe tomorrow the Ryder Cup captain will go full Henrik Stenson.