Watch: Furyk goes barefoot for shot at Pebble Beach

By

Golf Channel Digital
February 10, 2017, 6:34 pm

You normally don't have to search for a reason to kick off your shoes on the beaches of the Monterey Peninsula, but Jim Furyk invented a new one on Friday.

During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Furyk went barefoot for a shot off the pavement to guard against his shoes sliding on the wet concrete.

The plan worked, as Furyk hit a solid approach, so who knows, maybe tomorrow the Ryder Cup captain will go full Henrik Stenson.

Article Tags: 

Jim Furyk

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

