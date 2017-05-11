Watch: Garcia aces iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

When you're hot, you're hot.

In his first official round since slipping on the green jacket, Sergio Garcia aced the iconic par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during the opening round of The Players.

The Masters champ's hole-in-one was the eighth on 17 in Players history and came from 137 yards.

After a slow start to his day, going out in 4-over 40, Garcia was 3 under on his final three holes - thanks to the ace and a birdie on No. 16 - and finished at 1-over 73.