Watch: Garcia aces iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

Golf Channel Digital
May 11, 2017

When you're hot, you're hot.

In his first official round since slipping on the green jacket, Sergio Garcia aced the iconic par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during the opening round of The Players.

The Masters champ's hole-in-one was the eighth on 17 in Players history and came from 137 yards.

After a slow start to his day, going out in 4-over 40, Garcia was 3 under on his final three holes - thanks to the ace and a birdie on No. 16 - and finished at 1-over 73.

Sergio Garcia, 2017 The Players Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

