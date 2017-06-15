Watch: Garcia eagles No. 1, McIlroy eagles No. 2

Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy were two of the biggest names going off in the late wave on Day 1 of the U.S. Open, and they gave fans a reason to get cheer right away.

Garcia, the reigning Masters champ, started his day with an eagle-3 on the par-5 first hole, draining this putt from the fringe:

Masters champion @TheSergioGarcia is off to a quite a start at the #USOpen. https://t.co/UVjWpFxb7M — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017

McIlroy, who had been sidelined with an injury, made this long eagle putt on No. 2 after driving the 330-yard par-4 second hole: