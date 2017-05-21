Watch: Hahn nearly crashes playoff with fairway lip-out

.@JamesHahnPGA needed to hole THIS to have a chance at a playoff.



WOW!



The reactions say it all. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Ic1ezB3PMF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2017

James Hahn saved his best shot in the final round of the Byron Nelson for when it mattered most, and it was nearly enough to get him into a playoff with Jason Day and Billy Horschel.

After finding the fairway off the tee on the 72nd hole, Hahn needed to hole his approach for eagle to tie Day and Horschel at 12 under, and his ball did just about everything he could've wanted except find the bottom of the hole.