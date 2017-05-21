Golf Central Blog

Watch: Hahn nearly crashes playoff with fairway lip-out

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 21, 2017, 6:42 pm

RSS

James Hahn saved his best shot in the final round of the Byron Nelson for when it mattered most, and it was nearly enough to get him into a playoff with Jason Day and Billy Horschel.

After finding the fairway off the tee on the 72nd hole, Hahn needed to hole his approach for eagle to tie Day and Horschel at 12 under, and his ball did just about everything he could've wanted except find the bottom of the hole.

Article Tags: 

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, James Hahn

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Horschel tops Day in deflating Nelson playoff
AT&T Byron Nelson
Kingsmill Championship
Last roundup for Dallas stars: Spotlight on Day, Garcia
'A little bit more drive' keeping Lexi out front

Trending

Spieth's putter switch drawing some attention
Tom Brady is a golf coach now, giving Mickelson tips
LPGA players show style at HSBC Women's
College golfer strips to skivvies in attempt to avoid penalty
Cut Line: Court for Vijay; Rest for Rory
Davis: 'Arms race' for fast greens is bad for golf
Watch: Spieth hits two OB, makes 9 on par-5 16th
Watch: Barnes shanks tee shot; ProTracer included
Spieth: Tried to do too much
Totally blind: Morrison plays shot from beach in Sicily
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.