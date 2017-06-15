Watch: Hideki holes out for eagle at 15

Throw it in long and let it spin back.



Hideki Matsuyama with the touch from the fairway on the par-4 15th. #USOpen https://t.co/RPZIf0MNV6 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017

Hideki Matsuyama opted to play it safe at the short par-4 15th Thursday, and he made eagle anyway.

Following a bogey at 14, Matsuyama positioned his tee ball 104 yards from the hole, threw his approach behind the pin, ripped it back, and jarred it.

The eagle-2 got Matsuyama to 1 under and two off the early lead held by his playing partner Rickie Fowler.