Watch: Hideki holes out for eagle at 15

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 15, 2017, 10:37 am

Hideki Matsuyama opted to play it safe at the short par-4 15th Thursday, and he made eagle anyway.

Following a bogey at 14, Matsuyama positioned his tee ball 104 yards from the hole, threw his approach behind the pin, ripped it back, and jarred it.

The eagle-2 got Matsuyama to 1 under and two off the early lead held by his playing partner Rickie Fowler.

Hideki Matsuyama, 2017 U.S. Open

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

