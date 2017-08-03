Golf Central Blog

Watch: Highlights from Curry's Web.com debut

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 3, 2017, 6:00 pm



Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry made his Web.com Tour debut on Thursday, carding a 4-over 74 in the first round of the Ellie Mae Classic. 

The Golden State Warrior started on the back and his opening tee shot, believe it or not, found the cup - in a golf cart.

Curry bogeyed three of his first five holes before a birdie at the par-5 15th settled him enough to rattle off three straight pars and make the turn in 2 over.

His second nine featured two birdies, two bogeys and a double en route to 74.

Below are selected highlights from Curry's round courtesy the Web.com Tour's Twitter feed:

Article Tags: 

Stephen Curry, 2017 Ellie Mae Classic

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

