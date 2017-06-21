Golf Central Blog

Watch: Horschels talk Brittany's alcoholism struggle

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 21, 2017, 4:00 pm

Billy Horschel's wife, Brittany, surprised a lot of people last month after her husband's win at the AT&T Byron Nelson, when she came out publicly on Twitter about her ongoing struggle with alcoholism.

On Wednesday, the couple opened up even more during an appearance on Good Morning America:

The Horschels talked with host Michael Strahan about Brittany's decision to enter a two-month stint at a treatment center in South Florida last summer and how it has helped their relationship with each other as they raise their young daughter, Skylar.

Brittany, who has been sober for over a year now, said she hopes to help others struggling with the same issues by sharing her story.

