The votes are in:@MKaymer59 receives a 10/10 for creativity. pic.twitter.com/iTcaqnQGu1 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 15, 2017

Martin Kaymer didn't have too many options after his second shot ended up behind a tree at the par-5 9th. So he tried to bounce his third shot off a grandstand, and, well, it didn't work out too well. Still, Kaymer saved par and certainly earned an "A" for effort.