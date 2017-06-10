Watch: Kim holes out for eagle on Day 3 in Memphis

Sometimes, it's just easier without the putter.

Such was the case on Moving Day at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, at least for Whee Kim.

Kim stood 118 yards from the flag on the 16th hole, and didn't need to get any closer for his ball to find the bottom of the cup, holing out for an eagle 3 from the fairway.

118 yards.



Put two circles around that 3.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/JScsODFflj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 10, 2017

The eagle propelled Kim to a third-round 69 and he sits at 6 under after 54 holes. Within striking distance of the lead with just one round to play.