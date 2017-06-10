Golf Central Blog

Watch: Kim holes out for eagle on Day 3 in Memphis

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 10, 2017, 5:21 pm

RSS

Sometimes, it's just easier without the putter.

Such was the case on Moving Day at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, at least for Whee Kim.

Kim stood 118 yards from the flag on the 16th hole, and didn't need to get any closer for his ball to find the bottom of the cup, holing out for an eagle 3 from the fairway.

The eagle propelled Kim to a third-round 69 and he sits at 6 under after 54 holes. Within striking distance of the lead with just one round to play.

Article Tags: 

Whee Kim, 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Cink, Cabrera Bello, Crane tied in Memphis
Thompson in position for 2nd win of year in Canada
Golf extended through 2024 Olympic Games
New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
#MovingDay: Bello shoots 65 at St. Jude Classic

Trending

Kisner rewards caddie (and his huge calves) with truck
New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
USGA to let alternates play U.S. Open practice rounds
Social Snapshots: June 2017
Horschel uses wood after accidentally breaking putter
Azinger: Players see pain meds 'problem' for Woods
DiJulia: Synchronize the golf swing
De La Hoya: Here's how Trump cheats at golf; Trump responds
Cut Line: Erin on the side of caution
7,800-yard Erin Hills puts premium on preparation
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.