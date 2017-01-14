Watch: Kisner comes within inches of 59

Justin Thomas became the newest member of golf's 59-club on Thursday at the Sony Open, but he almost had some company before the tournament even ended.

On Moving Day at Waialae Country Club Kevin Kisner had a putt for eagle on his final hole that would've secured his 59, but the putt burned the edge and the 32-year-old had to settle for a 60.

After shooting 70-67 in his first two rounds, the 10-under score rocketed him up the leaderboard into a tie for sixth.