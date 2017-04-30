Golf Central Blog

Watch: Kisner holes out for eagle to force playoff

Golf Channel Digital
April 30, 2017, 8:53 pm

Kevin Kisner made six birdies in a row on the front nine Sunday, but he saved his best work for last.

Playing alongside partner Scott Brown and trying to chase down leaders Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith at the Zurich Classic, Kisner managed to force a playoff in near darkness when he holed this pitch for eagle at the 72nd hole.

Without enough light to continue on, Kisner and Brown will meet Blixt and Smith in a playoff Monday morning.

