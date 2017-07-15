Golf Central Blog

Watch: Kraft saves par from stands at Deere

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 15, 2017, 3:39 pm

RSS

Kelly Kraft on Saturday at the John Deere Classic hit his drive at the par-5 17th just 188 yards and well to the left of the fairway.

He would end playing his second shot from a carpeted walkway atop a grandstand between the 17th and 18th holes at TPC Deere Run.

Believe it or not, Kraft managed to put his ball back on the 17th hole, find the green in regulation and two-putt for his not-so-routine par.

Article Tags: 

Kelly Kraft, 2017 John Deere Classic

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Storytime: U.S. Women's Open finale full of plot lines
South Koreans eyeing yet another U.S. Women's Open
Choi could be second amateur to win Women's Open
Lewis implodes, finishes back-nine 44 with a 10
Feng leads A. Lee, H..J. Choi at U.S. Women's Open

Trending

Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Trump's Women's Open visit a security challenge
Trump makes presidential history at Women's Open
Best of: Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac
Harrington: 'I know a little bit more' than others about links golf
Wie almost WDs U.S. Open, doesn't, finishes strong
Koepka goes from All-Star Game to ESPYs
Trump will attend U.S. Women's Open on Friday
Former Augusta National Chairman 'Hootie' Johnson dies at 86
Rough start derails McIlroy at Scottish Open
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.