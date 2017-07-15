Watch: Kraft saves par from stands at Deere

.@kkraft11's tee shot on 17 was just a bit off line ...



He still made par.pic.twitter.com/RFE07TEtUc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 15, 2017

Kelly Kraft on Saturday at the John Deere Classic hit his drive at the par-5 17th just 188 yards and well to the left of the fairway.

He would end playing his second shot from a carpeted walkway atop a grandstand between the 17th and 18th holes at TPC Deere Run.

Believe it or not, Kraft managed to put his ball back on the 17th hole, find the green in regulation and two-putt for his not-so-routine par.