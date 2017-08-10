Golf Central Blog

Watch: Luiten makes one-hop ace at par-3 fourth

By

Nick Menta
August 10, 2017, 4:43 pm

The redesigned par-3 fourth has been the subject of some consternation Thursday at the PGA Championship, but Joost Luiten figured out the most efficient way to play it.

Luiten from 184 yards aced the fourth hole when his tee shot took a big hop - as many shots to the firm green have - and then rattled in off the flagstick.

The hole-in-one was Luiten's first under-par score of the day and got him back to 5 over through 13.

