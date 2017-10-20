Golf Central Blog

Watch: Luiten nearly goes albatross-ace in Spain

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 20, 2017, 11:30 am

RSS

The odds of a player getting an albatross during a round, it has been stated, are 6-million-to-1. The odds of a player getting a hole-in-one are around 12,000-to-1. Granted those odds are better for a tour pro, but what are the odds of doing both, in the same round, on back-to-back holes? Somewhere in the neighborhood of the U.S. national debt.

Joost Luiten holed this 4-iron from 227 yards on the par-5 11th during the second round of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters:

And then he nearly holed this tee shot on the par-3 12th:

The 2-2 run gave him sole possession of the lead.

Article Tags: 

Joost Luiten, 2017 Andalucia Valderrama Masters

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Cut Line: Tiger in the swing of things
Thomas falls two shots off CJ Cup lead
Watch: Thomas uses a stymie technique
Creamer announces season-ending wrist surgery
Major rules controversy leads to official's resignation

Trending

Bryan penalized when caddie touches moving ball
Census in Peru shortens LatinoAmerica event
Best of: Pat and Ashley Perez
Spieth mocks Koepka for his sweater masterpiece
Inaugural CJ Cup kicks off with 'phenomenal' purse
Best of: Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski
Punch Shot: Whens, wheres and whats for Tiger
Furyk hopes players scout Ryder Cup course
Firefighter headed to Augusta, Pebble and Shinnecock
The Social: 'Get those party boots on'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.