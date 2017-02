Phil Mickelson was denied a fifth Pebble Beach title last year by Vaughn Taylor. But he's back in the mix again this year.

Playing Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mickelson raced up the leaderboard early, thanks, in part, to this bunker birdie on the par-5 sixth.

It was part of four birdies in a six-hole stretch, until a double bogey at the par-3 ninth.