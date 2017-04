Edoardo Molinari topped Paul Dunne in a playoff Sunday in Morocco to pick up his third Euorpean Tour title and his first since 2010.

A bogey at the par-4 16th appeared to end Molinari's chances, but after a bounceback birdie at 17, Molinari ripped a fairway wood and poured in an eagle putt at the 72nd hole to take the outright lead at 9-under 283.

He was later tied by Dunne, who made birdie at the last to force a playoff he would go onto to lose after a bogey on the first extra hole.