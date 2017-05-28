Golf Central Blog

Watch: Noren (62) eagles 18th to win BMW PGA

May 28, 2017, 10:10 am

Updated 11:50 p.m.

Alex Noren went out early and set a new course record at Wentworth on Sunday, firing a final-round 10-under 62 to take the clubhouse lead by himself at 11 under par at the BMW PGA Championship.

The 13th-ranked played in the world capped off his round with a laser-like iron on his second shot to the par-5 18th, leaving him a short eagle putt which he went on to hole.

Throughout a long wait in the clubhouse, Noren watched as one challenger after another stumbled down the stretch in their failed bids to catch him.

Finally, Noren collected the BMW PGA Championship for his ninth European Tour title and fifth in the last year.

The 34-year-old Swede vaulted up the world rankings last year with four European Tour victories from July to November at the Scottish Open, European Masters, British Masters and Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Alexander Noren, 2017 BMW PGA Championship

