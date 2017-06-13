Golf Central Blog

Watch: Noren shows rough isn't only Erin Hills danger

By

Jason Crook
June 13, 2017, 12:15 pm

The fescue at Erin Hills for this week's U.S. Open has garnered all sorts of attention, and for good reason. It's thick enough to hide a full-grown man.

But the rough isn't the only danger players will be facing at the year's second major.

U.S. Open participants could face some awkward lies in the bunkers around the greens. So awkward, in fact, that they could send players tumbling while trying to splash out, as Alex Noren demonstrated on Instagram Tuesday:

Hello Erin Hills @usopengolf

A post shared by Alex Noren (@alexnoren1) on

Noren might want to take a few notes from Andrew "Beef" Johnston's bunker technique at Erin Hills.

He seems to have it figured out.

BEEEF!! @beefgolf has got the bunkers covered this week #usopen #golf

A post shared by Tyrrell Hatton (@tyrrellhatton) on

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

