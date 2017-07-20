Watch: O'Meara begins 146th Open by going O.B.

Mark O'Meara, the 1998 Open champion, was asked to hit the first tee shot in the 146th edition. He obliged Thursday morning at Royal Birkdale, and promptly smacked his ball OB right.

Playing in wind, rain and cold, O’Meara re-teed and found a fairway bunker on the left side, his ball settling near the deep face. O’Meara made quadruple bogey-8, his threesome playing the hole in 6 over.

Three players in the first three groups went out of bounds right.