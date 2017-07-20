Golf Central Blog

Watch: O'Meara begins 146th Open by going O.B.

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 20, 2017, 2:10 am

RSS

Mark O'Meara, the 1998 Open champion, was asked to hit the first tee shot in the 146th edition. He obliged Thursday morning at Royal Birkdale, and promptly smacked his ball OB right.

Playing in wind, rain and cold, O’Meara re-teed and found a fairway bunker on the left side, his ball settling near the deep face. O’Meara made quadruple bogey-8, his threesome playing the hole in 6 over.

Three players in the first three groups went out of bounds right.

Article Tags: 

Mark O'Meara, 2017 Open Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live blog, The Open: Day 1 at Royal Birkdale
The Open
Watch: O'Meara begins 146th Open by going O.B.
Rory knows: It just takes a spark to ignite a run
Only certainty is uncertainty at The Open

Trending

No driver for Phil; Frankenwood, 64-degree wedge in
LPGA only receives attention when controversy involved?
President Trump interfered with Day's Open prep
R&A puts stop to players taking short cut on No. 9
Mickelson plans to ditch driver at Royal Birkdale
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Slumbers: Tiger awed, but game moves on
The Open forecast: 25 mph gusts, heavy rain expected
Social Snapshots: July 2017
146th Open at Royal Birkdale: Tuesday
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.