Watch: Pampling hits hilariously horrible tee shot

Players were rushing to conclude their rounds before darkness fell on Friday at the PGA Championship. Thanks to a 1-hour-and-43-minute weather suspension during the afternoon, the second round was unable to be completed for everyone.

But those who had the opportunity to finish took advantage of every second of daylight. Under rule, once the horn blows to suspend play, if there is not a dangerous situation, players can finish the hole on which they are playing as long as one person in the group has teed off.

Rod Pampling, at 12 over par and well off the cut line, had no desire to wake up Saturday morning to play one hole and fly home. He didn’t just rush his final tee shot at the par-4 ninth, his 18th; he struck it with every bit of couldn’t-care-less his could muster.

Pampling double-bogeyed the hole. And his PGA was over. But at least it ended on Friday.

"It was the best thing I did all day," Pampling said. "It was just a case where we had nothing to lose, so I was just getting it off as quick as we could so we could get finished, basically. It didn’t matter, even if I just tipped it off I was doing it.

"Just get it airborne so we could get done. There was no one in the group doing any good, so we were kind of rushing down there just to try to get it in. Thankfully we did."