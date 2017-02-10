Golf Central Blog

Watch: Phil thanks Monterey Peninsula members

Phil Mickelson has been known to put his foot in his mouth from time to time, but he more than makes up for it with moments like this.

Mickelson went out of his way this week to give a sincere thanks to the members of Monterey Peninsula Country Club on behalf of all his fellow pros for allowing the PGA Tour to use their venue for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

While it would be tough to ever complain about being a Monterey Peninsula member, Lefty knows what a pain it is not being able to play your course(s) in the weeks leading up to a Tour event, and felt compelled to head up to the clubhouse and let the members know personally how much their sacrifice was appreciated.

Phil Mickelson

