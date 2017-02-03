Golf Central Blog

Watch: Poulter's latest 'weekly shank'

By

Nick Menta
February 3, 2017, 12:20 pm

RSS

Ian Poulter's ongoing struggle with the "weekly shank" continued Friday at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The 12-time European Tour winner and Ryder Cup hero has been bothered in recent seasons by a sometimes suddenly sideways ball flight, with this tee shot at the par-3 seventh serving as the latest example:

After play was suspended because of damaging winds in Dubai, Poulter took to Twitter to see the clip, laugh it off and have a bit of fun:

After an opening 67 Thursday, Poulter was 2 over through six on Friday before play was halted.

Article Tags: 

Ian Poulter, 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Woods (back spasm) withdraws from Dubai
Tiger's words need to match his actions
One and done: Is this the new normal for Tiger?
Tiger's agent: Back spasms came out of nowhere
Guess who: Familiar faces on top at Scottsdale

Trending

Spieth one-upped by caddie, Greller, at 16
Chamblee: Woods 'looks like an old man'
Woods (back spasm) withdraws from Dubai
Tiger's words need to match his actions
Tiger struggles to 77, but 'fighting my ass off'
While some panic, Tiger patient amid early struggles
Tiger withdraws from Dubai citing back spasms
Tiger's agent: Back spasms came out of nowhere
Best of fans at Waste Management Phoenix Open
One and done: Is this the new normal for Tiger?
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.