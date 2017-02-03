Watch: Poulter's latest 'weekly shank'

Ian Poulter's ongoing struggle with the "weekly shank" continued Friday at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The 12-time European Tour winner and Ryder Cup hero has been bothered in recent seasons by a sometimes suddenly sideways ball flight, with this tee shot at the par-3 seventh serving as the latest example:

After play was suspended because of damaging winds in Dubai, Poulter took to Twitter to see the clip, laugh it off and have a bit of fun:

It's a nicer angle to the pin from over there.. nothing wrong with a weekly shank.... https://t.co/debxLPIDz0 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 3, 2017

After an opening 67 Thursday, Poulter was 2 over through six on Friday before play was halted.