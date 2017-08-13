Golf Central Blog

Watch: Rahm hits great one-handed backwards shot

Golf Channel Digital
August 13, 2017, 3:21 pm

Jon Rahm has called Seve Ballesteros his idol and says he tries to emulate a lot of things his fellow Spaniard used to do.

Well on Sunday at the PGA Championship, he hit a shot reminiscent of what made the five-time major winner such a legend.

On his final hole of the day, Rahm found himself with a unique lie up near a creek, but he managed to find the green, anyway, after hitting the shot backwards and one-handed.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, he couldn't hole the putt for par and finished with a disappointing final-round 75.

Jon Rahm, 2017 PGA Championship, Seve Ballesteros

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

