Watch: Rahm's pours in wild eagle putt at 18

Jon Rahm played his last six holes in 5 under on Sunday thanks in large part to a pair of lengthy eagles putts at Nos. 13 and 18.

Rahm vaulted himself to the top of the leaderboard when he poured in this slippery 18-footer at the par-5 13th, advancing him to 10 under par:

The emotions are flowing.

The putts are going.



This is fun. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/8iSTJ9X1tO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 29, 2017

A birdie at the par-4 17th gave him the outright lead at 11 under heading into the 72nd hole, where he flew his second shot to the back edge and faced this 60-footer for an eagle-3.

The closing eagle capped off a back-nine 30 for Rahm and a final-round 65.