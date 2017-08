When you get the green light but there are pedestrians crossing...



Pedestrian crosswalks on fairways at PGA Tour events are set up in particular spots so fans won't have to worry about golf balls flying their way as they traverse the golf course.

Unless Rory McIlroy is on the tee.

McIlroy on Saturday took his drive 350 yards over the corner of 13th hole, which was enough to give these passersby legitimate pause.