Watch: Sergio hurts shoulder slamming club into gorse

By

Ryan Lavner
July 21, 2017, 5:19 am

SOUTHPORT, England – Not even Masters champions can escape the gorse.

Sergio Garcia was frustrated after a poor tee shot on the par-3 fourth hole Friday at The Open, and he attempted to take it out on the gorse behind him, taking an angry swipe at the bush.

He ended up injuring his right arm and requiring the services of an on-course physiotherapist.

The injury didn’t seem to affect him initially, as he pounded a 346-yard drive on the fifth hole and rolled in an eagle putt from the back fringe.

Garcia shot 73 in the opening round at Royal Birkdale. 

Sergio Garcia, 2017 Open Championship

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

@RyanLavnerGC

