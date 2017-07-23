Watch: Spieth rebounds with near-ace-eagle-birdie

After making a mess of several holes early in the final round of The Open at Royal Birkdale - none more than 13 - it looked like Jordan Spieth had his work cut out for him if he was going to win the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

Of course, this is Spieth we're talking about here. Nothing he can't handle, as evidenced by his next three holes, in which he went birdie-eagle-birdie, starting with this near-ace on No. 14.

He followed it up with this eagle bomb on the 15th hole.

And just for good measure, he made this long one for birdie on 16 as well.