Watch: An swings twice in rough, barely moves ball

More often than not, PGA Tour players make golf look relatively easy.
The par-3 13th hole on Sunday at the CJ Cup for Byeong-Hun An was not one of those times.
After finding the thick rough off the tee, the 2009 U.S. Amateur champ took a couple of hacks at his golf ball, which was sitting so far down that it wasn't visible to TV cameras.
Golf is hard. pic.twitter.com/yUQiiL2YeR— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 22, 2017
It did not go well.
An's detour through the rough led to his second triple bogey of the day and sent him tumbling down the final-round leaderboard.