Watch: Thomas' birdie hangs on the lip .... and falls!

Golf Channel Digital
August 13, 2017, 4:53 pm

Updated, 5:40 p.m. ET

After gaining a one-shot advantage, Justin Thomas holed this chip to go two clear (for a short time) at the par-3 13th.

Original story:

Justin Thomas started the par-5 10th on Sunday at the PGA Championship trailing leader and playing competitor Hideki Matsuyama by a stroke.

Thomas got a very fortunate kick off a tree with his tee shot, which you can see below:

He took advantage of that good luck and left himself with 7 feet for birdie – to stay within one of Matsuyama, who made a lengthy birdie putt on the hole.

Thomas’ putt died on the left edge of the cup. He circled in disbelief … and then the putt fell. By rule, he has 10 seconds to tap in the putt – beginning once he makes an effort to address the ball. So, no issue with the amount of time it took the ball to fall.

Justin Thomas, 2017 PGA Championship

Advertisement
