Watch: Thomas' birdie hangs on the lip .... and falls!

After gaining a one-shot advantage, Justin Thomas holed this chip to go two clear (for a short time) at the par-3 13th.
Justin Thomas started the par-5 10th on Sunday at the PGA Championship trailing leader and playing competitor Hideki Matsuyama by a stroke.
Thomas got a very fortunate kick off a tree with his tee shot, which you can see below:
He took advantage of that good luck and left himself with 7 feet for birdie – to stay within one of Matsuyama, who made a lengthy birdie putt on the hole.
Thomas’ putt died on the left edge of the cup. He circled in disbelief … and then the putt fell. By rule, he has 10 seconds to tap in the putt – beginning once he makes an effort to address the ball. So, no issue with the amount of time it took the ball to fall.
